Updated, 2:30 p.m. Sunday: CHELAN — The person originally believed to be deceased at the scene of a collision near Beebe Bridge is now in critical condition at a hospital in Chelan, said Trooper John Bryant.
“They originally thought it was a fatality,” he said. “Aid got there and kept working on them and got a pulse.”
The person hasn’t been identified, Bryant said.
Highway 97 will be closed for at least another hour or two, he said.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
CHELAN — One person is dead after a collision involving three vehicles closed Highway 97 at Beebe Bridge on Sunday.
No information on the person was immediately available, said Trooper John Bryant of the State Patrol. It's also unknown if there were other injuries.
The collision was reported at 12:55 p.m. near milepost 234, he said. The bridge is fully blocked.
