Update, 2 p.m. Tuesday:
BLEWETT PASS — Blewett Pass reopened as of 1:30 p.m. after closing in Tuesday morning due to snowfall. Highway 97 is mostly bare with occasional slush and ice, according to the State Department of Transportation.
-------
BLEWETT PASS — Blewett Pass closed Tuesday morning due to heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle spinouts. The closure is between mileposts 158 and 178.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not yet have an estimated time of reopening for the road. It is expected to stay closed for several hours, according to a 9:29 a.m. WSDOT report.