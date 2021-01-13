Updated, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday:
Both lanes of Sleepy Hollow Road are now back open, according to a Chelan County news release.
WENATCHEE — Sleepy Hollow Road is down to one lane as Chelan County road crews work to remove rocks from the roadway.
The road is closed at close to Milepost 2 and flaggers will be directing traffic in the area, according to a Chelan County news release. A rock slide occurred in the area Tuesday night, due to a windstorm.
County crews will also be working on removing about 12 to 15 downed trees throughout the county on Wednesday, according to the news release. The ground is saturated from rainwater so drivers should use caution.