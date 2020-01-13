Updated, 7:45 p.m. Monday:
CASHMERE — A 70-year-old woman accused of killing her mother told detectives she was hearing voices.
Anita Burgess Jones was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after calling 911 to report she’d killed her mother, Katherine Wiczai, 96, at their home Pioneer Avenue home in Cashmere.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held Monday morning at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Bail was set at $1 million at a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Chelan County Superior Court.
Jones told detectives she bludgeoned Wiczai with a 5-10 pound horse statuette, choked and then stabbed her mother three times, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Det. Ernie Senseney.
Detectives interviewed Jones Saturday and she told them she “deliberately” killed her mother as Wiczai was leaving her bedroom, the document said.
Jones told investigators that Wiczai fought back.
In her 911 call to RiverCom Dispatch, Jones said she killed Wiczai so her dogs wouldn’t eat Wiczai. Senseney wrote, “Anita offered no explanation for her mother’s killing, other than to say, ‘I guess I must have hated her.’”
Eric Bolyard has lived next door to Jones since she moved in 15 years ago and knew her well, helping her clear snow from her driveway and with small home repairs. He was stunned to hear Jones is accused of killing Wiczai and described Jones as a “sweet lady” with declining physical health.
“She definitely does not seem the type to commit murder,” Boyland said. “My goodness.”
Boyland never met Jones’ mother. He said she moved into the home last spring.