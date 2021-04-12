Updated, 9 p.m. Monday:
WATERVILLE — In response to a state Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down Washington’s drug possession law, officials in Chelan and Douglas counties have passed a new ordinance criminalizing the possession of controlled substances.
The Douglas County Commission announced Monday that on April 6 it passed an ordinance that makes possession of a controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
“This ordinance has been adopted to protect the public health and safety of the community in response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s decision in State V. Blake,” the commission said in a news release.
Chelan County passed a similar ordinance on Monday that deems possession of a controlled substance a misdemeanor, said Chelan County Prosecutor Doug Shae. Their ordinance takes effect April 23.
Since the ruling, police are not able to arrest anyone for simple possession of drugs.
The state Supreme Court on Feb. 25 ruled the state’s law regarding unlawful possession of a controlled substance unconstitutional because it lacked a knowing element. The decision stems from an incident in Spokane in which a woman was arrested while wearing a pair of jeans that she didn’t know contained methamphetamine in a pocket. The jeans were recently given to her by a friend.
Washington was the only state in the country that did not contain an element in its law that required authorities to prove a suspect knowingly possessed drugs.
The Douglas County Commission said its ordinance, “includes the required mental element, making it constitutionally sound” and that they believe in “protecting the community from the unlawful use of controlled substances, associated increase in crime, and the physical and mental harm it can create.”
The commission noted in the ordinance that it's "unlikely" the state Legislature will pass a remedy to the law in the 2021 legislative session.