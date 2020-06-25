Updated, 6:45 p.m.:
ORONDO — The driver of a Cadillac Seville involved in a two-car crash near Orondo is expected to be arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.
The circumstances of the collision aren't yet available, but the Cadillac is described by the Washington State Patrol as the causing vehicle.
The Cadillac collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to Central Washington Hospital and is in custody on suspicion of vehicular assault, according to Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol spokesman.
A passenger in the Silverado was also taken to the hospital.
ORONDO — Motorists can expect delays on Highway 2 near Orondo as crews respond to a two-car collision.
The head-on crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at milepost 139 about a mile south of Orondo.
From photos posted to Twitter by the Washington State Patrol, the collision appears to involve a four-door passenger car and a pickup truck.
Injuries are reported, but the seriousness of the injuries is not clear.
Traffic is alternating.
There was also a non-injury rear-end collision in the backup caused by the first collision, according to state patrol.