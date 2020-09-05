Updated version: More details have been added.
LAKE WENATCHEE — Six children were rescued after tubing down Nason Creek and getting stranded Friday night, authorities said.
The call came in about 8:20 p.m. from the Fish Pond Campground off of Highway 207, said Sgt. Brent Frank with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The children’s parents had dropped them off to go tubing, but they didn’t return when expected.
Frank said the parents searched but couldn’t find the children, so they called 911. Some of the children, ages 9-14, are siblings and some are friends.
Three deputies responded, and one used a drone to locate the children on a sandbar, Frank said. The deputies bushwhacked about 400 yards down a hillside, waded into the water and walked the kids back out.
Frank said all of the children were wearing life jackets and no one was injured. Lake Wenatchee firefighters helped with the rescue.