Updated, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday:
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a dog discovered human remains Tuesday morning in a Horse Lake Road ravine.
A group of hikers and their dogs were about a mile from the Horse Lake Trailhead when one dog returned to the group with a human hand, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The hikers called authorities at 9:26 a.m. who responded to the area and found the rest of the remains nearby. It’s not clear if the dog severed the hand from the body or if the hand was already detached, Reinfeld said.
The body was heavily decomposed and officials weren’t able to confirm the identity or gender of the body.
“I think the body had been there for some time,” Reinfeld said. Due to the many factors that contribute to decomposition, Reinfeld declined to speculate how long the body was in the area.
An autopsy will be conducted later this week, which could provide information as to when and how the person died. The cause and manner is undetermined, but it is considered suspicious in nature, Reinfeld said.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team was brought in as well and was on scene until late Tuesday night.
The Chelan County detectives are in the Horse Lake area Wednesday morning searching for evidence with members of the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue group and officers with state Fish and Wildlife police.
-----
WENATCHEE — Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found by a group of hikers Tuesday morning outside Wenatchee.
The body was found off the road about 9:30 a.m. near Horse Lake Road, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He said the manner of death is suspicious.
Members of the State Patrol Crime Lab are en route to help the investigation, Reinfeld said. Detectives will be on scene through the evening.
Few details were available Tuesday afternoon, including the victim’s identity and cause of death.
A woman who was part of the group said she was with five people and six dogs when they found the body. She normally hikes the area 2-3 times a week. She declined to add further details.