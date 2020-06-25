Updated, 1 p.m. Friday:
ORONDO — The driver of a Cadillac Seville involved in a two-car crash Thursday near Orondo is expected to be arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the Cadillac, driven by Patrick T. Brighton of Chelan Falls, was eastbound on Highway 2 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Chevrolet Silverado.
The vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane at milepost 139, about a mile south of Orondo. The collision occurred about 4:30 p.m.
Brighton, 62, and a passenger in the Silverado, Bryan W. Williams, 56, of Wenatchee were transported to Central Washington Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman on Friday said both were in satisfactory condition.
The driver of the Silverado, 20-year-old Cesar Ramos Guerra of Entiat, was not injured, according to state patrol.
Brighton is in police custody on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI, crossing the centerline, driving without a valid drivers license and driving without insurance.