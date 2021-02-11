Updated, 10:45 a.m. Friday:
WENATCHEE — Police believe the driver in a fatal collision Thursday night in Wenatchee may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.
Two people were killed and one is in critical condition after an SUV crashed into The Ave Barber Shop about 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Chelan Avenue and Second Street, according to a Wenatchee Police Department news release Friday.
Of the fatalities, one was inside the barber shop and the other was inside the SUV. The critically injured person was inside the barber shop and was initially reported as dead but was revived by first responders and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.
Multiple callers reported the vehicle had been driving erratically southbound on North Chelan Avenue immediately before the collision, the release said. The vehicle also struck another vehicle on the roadway before swerving and crashing into the building.
The collision remains under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, the release said.
If the investigation concludes the cause of the collision was in fact a medical emergency, the driver likely wouldn’t face criminal charges, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld in an interview Friday morning. He added there’s no indication the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"The investigation so far says this was a medical emergency and not anything criminal," Reinfeld said.
The SUV crashed through the north side of the building and into the barber shop. There may have been more people injured, but none were of a serious nature, Reinfeld said.
The vehicle was removed about 11:30 p.m. and is in police custody, he said. Chelan Avenue was reopened about midnight.
City officials are working to determine whether there was any structural damage to the building.
