EAST WENATCHEE — The driver believed to have caused a two-car collision Tuesday on Highway 28 was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
A 2006 Ford Taurus collided with a 2019 Honda Odyssey collided shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Highway 28 and South Nile Avenue, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol.
Two occupants in the Honda were transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment non-life threatening injuries: the driver has a possible broken wrist and a passenger has possibly broken ribs, Bryant said. The driver of the Taurus is in custody on suspicion of DUI.
A light pole was knocked down during the crash and blocked the highway. The direction of travel for both vehicles prior to the crash is not yet clear, Bryant said.
Complete details of the collision are not yet available.
5:20 p.m.
EAST WENATCHEE — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision that’s blocked Highway 28 east of East Wenatchee.
A light pole was knocked across the roadway in the crash that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Highway 28 and South Nile Avenue, said Trooper John Bryant.
