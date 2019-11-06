Updated, 11 a.m. Wednesday:
EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities identified the person killed in a collision Wednesday outside East Wenatchee as East Wenatchee resident Michael Troy Ashbrook.
Ashbrook was driving a Chevrolet Express van westbound on Highway 28 when he entered the eastbound lane to pass a GMC Yukon and then swerved into the Yukon to avoid an oncoming Chevrolet Equinox, according to Washington State Patrol. The van spun to the left and the Equinox struck the passenger side of the van.
Ashbrook, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, State Patrol said.
The driver of the Equinox, Tyson Joe Chick, 44, of Wenatchee was transported to Central Washington Hospital. The driver of the Yukon, 24-year-old Bo Michael Wilson, did not sustain serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The collision was reported about 5:45 a.m. near milepost 4.
EAST WENATCHEE — Highway 28 is reopened in both directions, Washington State Patrol said shortly after 9 a.m.
More information is expected to be released soon from authorities.
EAST WENATCHEE — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a three-car collision outside East Wenatchee.
There are few details available from authorities, but the collision was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 28 in the area of milepost 4 and Perry Avenue, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Authorities are working to notify next of kin.
The eastbound lane is closed and traffic is being alternated. Alternate routes are available.