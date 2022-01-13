PALISADES — A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman was killed Thursday evening after she was struck by a box truck on Highway 28.
Taylor A. Fukuzawa was helping to remove an injured deer from the roadway about 6 p.m. at milepost 15 near Palisades when she was hit by the eastbound truck, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
The truck, driven by 58-year-old Paul L. Hesselgesser of Selah, was unable to stop in time, the release said.
Hesselgesser was uninjured. He was not cited for any crimes.
