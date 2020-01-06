Updated, 11:40 a.m. Monday:
ENTIAT — A two-car collision near Entiat involved a Chelan County Sheriff's deputy driving a patrol car.
The patrol car and a Ford Explorer carrying at least three passengers collided two miles south of Entiat about 7:20 a.m., said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol.
The deputy was uninjured, but three passengers are possibly injured, Bryant said.
Bryant was uncertain how the crash occurred, but weather conditions may have been a factor. A collision technical specialist is on scene due to the high profile nature of the collision.
"We take our time with these types of investigations," Bryant said.
The names of those involved were not available.
The highway was reported open about 11:40 a.m.
---------
ENTIAT — Authorities are responding to separate collisions on Chelan County highways.
A two-car collision on Highway 97/A two miles north of Entiat was reported on Twitter at 8:05 a.m. by Washington State Patrol. The collision initially blocked both lanes of the highway, but alternate routes were open at 8:31.
State Patrol, state Department of Transportation and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
Another collision was reported at 8 a.m. north of Wells Dam on Highway 97 south of Pateros. State Patrol, the state Department of Transportation and medical personnel are on scene.