Coles Corner

Just after noon on Tuesday, WSDOT closed Highway 2 in both directions due to the danger of an avalanche. 

 Provided photo/WSDOT

LEAVENWORTH — Winter weather has prompted transportation officials to close parts of Highway 2, Highway 97 and I-90 in both directions.

The state Department of Transportation about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday closed Highway 2 in both directions from milepost 84.5 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 in Leavenworth due to avalanche danger, the department said in a news release.



