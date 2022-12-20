LEAVENWORTH — Winter weather has prompted transportation officials to close parts of Highway 2, Highway 97 and I-90 in both directions.
The state Department of Transportation about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday closed Highway 2 in both directions from milepost 84.5 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 in Leavenworth due to avalanche danger, the department said in a news release.
At the same time, the department also closed the highway from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost 64.5 at Stevens Pass Ski Resort due to adverse weather and multiple collisions.
There is no estimated time for reopening for both stretches of the highway.
Blewett Pass was closed about 2 p.m. in both directions from milepost 150 at the Big Y junction in Dryden to milepost 150 Lauderdale Junction in Kittitas County, according to Trooper Jeremy Weber with the Washington State Patrol.
I-90 was closed in both directions about 12:25 p.m. from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 in Ellensburg due to adverse weather and collisions, according to the department of transportation.
