Updated, 8:40 a.m. Sunday

MANSFIELD — Highway 172 is now fully open. Snow drifts on Thursday reduced visibility on the Waterville plateau and was closed until Friday evening.

Updated, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

MANSFIELD — Highway 2 has reopened Saturday morning after severe snow drifts made driving conditions dangerous to drive through. Highway 172 remains closed.

— Oscar Rodriguez, Wenatchee World reporter

Updated, 7 p.m. Friday

MANSFIELD — Residents of the Waterville Plateau were advised to shelter in place Friday evening due to severe weather.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said conditions on the plateau were described to him as "zero visibility," high sustained winds and snow drifts.

Authorities issued an alert warning residents of the conditions at approximately 6:47 p.m.

Highway 172 was closed about 4 p.m. Friday from milepost 0 at the Highway 2 junction to milepost 14 at McNeil Canyon Road due to poor visibility and snow drifts, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Detours are available via local roads and there is no estimated time for reopening.

Three vehicles were stranded on the highway Friday evening: a passenger car, semi truck and a Douglas County deputy sheriff, Morris said in an interview at 6:30 p.m. The Washington State Patrol and state Department of Transportation were dispatched to help.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

