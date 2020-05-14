Updated, 5:45 p.m. Thursday:
CASHMERE — Highway 2 has been partially reopened east of Cashmere.
Traffic is moving in one lane in each direction, according to the state Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays.
---------
CASHMERE — The eastbound lane of Highway 2 outside Cashmere is closed due to a three-vehicle collision.
The collision was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at milepost 113, one mile east of Cashmere, according to the state Department of Transportation.
There are no detours and there is no estimated time of reopening.