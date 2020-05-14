5-14-19 Cashmere collision.jpg

This pickup was one of three vehicles involved in a collision Thursday afternoon near Cashmere.

 Provided photo/Washington State Patrol

Updated, 5:45 p.m. Thursday:

CASHMERE — Highway 2 has been partially reopened east of Cashmere.

Traffic is moving in one lane in each direction, according to the state Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays.

---------

CASHMERE — The eastbound lane of Highway 2 outside Cashmere is closed due to a three-vehicle collision.

The collision was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at milepost 113, one mile east of Cashmere, according to the state Department of Transportation.

There are no detours and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Join the online forum

Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain