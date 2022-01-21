EAST WENATCHEE — Highway 28 was reopened at 1:30 p.m. following a two-car collision at milepost 2 east of East Wenatchee.
12:25 p.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — At least one person suffered a serious injury Friday in a head-on collision outside East Wenatchee.
A 2017 Ford Focus and 2002 Pontiac Bonneville collided about 10:21 a.m. on Highway 28 at milepost 2, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. Milepost 2 is about a mile west of Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park.
Complete details of the crash were not available late Friday morning, but Bryant said one of the drivers is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two people were transported to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries.
Because the State Patrol is investigating the collision for a possible crime, the highway could be closed for an extended amount of time.
Travel between East Wenatchee and Quincy could see significant delays: at 10:29 a.m., a box truck rolled over six miles west of Quincy, partially blocking the westbound lane of Highway 28, Bryant said.
11 a.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — A collision has closed Highway 28 two miles east of the George Sellar Bridge in East Wenatchee.
The collision was reported about 10:23 a.m. Friday. There is no estimated time of reopen, according to the state Department of Transportation. Detours are available via local roads.
