Updated, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — Highway 97 is reopened in both directions on Highway 97 outside Orondo.
The roadway was blocked following multiple collisions about 7:20 a.m. near milepost 220.
Updated, 8 a.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — The northbound lane of Highway 97 outside Orondo has been reopened, the Washington State Patrol reported at 7:56 a.m.
ORONDO — Separate collisions are fully blocking Highway 97 in Orondo.
The crash occurred at milepost 220 near Auvil Fruit, the Washington State Patrol reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The second collision involves a semi truck and a car, according to Trooper John Bryant.
Motorists are advised to consider Highway 97/A as an alternate route.
