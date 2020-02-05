Updated, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday:

ORONDO — Highway 97 is reopened in both directions on Highway 97 outside Orondo.

The roadway was blocked following multiple collisions about 7:20 a.m. near milepost 220.

---------

Updated, 8 a.m. Wednesday:

ORONDO — The northbound lane of Highway 97 outside Orondo has been reopened, the Washington State Patrol reported at 7:56 a.m.

----------

ORONDO — Separate collisions are fully blocking Highway 97 in Orondo.

The crash occurred at milepost 220 near Auvil Fruit, the Washington State Patrol reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday reported a 3-car collision at milepost 220 near Auvil Fruit. 

The second collision involves a semi truck and a car, according to Trooper John Bryant.

Motorists are advised to consider Highway 97/A as an alternate route.

This story will be updated.