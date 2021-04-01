Update, 6 p.m. Thursday:
ORONDO — Highway 97 has been reopened at milepost 220 following a fatal collision.
______
ORONDO — Highway 97 is closed north of Orondo due to a fatal collision.
The collision occurred about 1:40 p.m. Thursday at milepost 220, according to the Washington State Patrol. Details of the crash have not been released.
Motorists are advised to use Highway 97/A in Chelan County. The highway has been closed intermittently this week due to a construction project, but work was wrapped up at 3 p.m. to provide an alternate route. Closures will resume on Highway 97/A at 8:15 a.m. Friday.