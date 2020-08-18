Updated 8:52 a.m. Tuesday: LEAVENWORTH — Two hikers lost their way and spent an unplanned three days in the Enchantments before rescuers found them Monday night.
Snohomish hikers Hope Ryan, 21, and Kristen Jost, 23, originally started on the Stuart Lake trailhead early Saturday morning with a plan to finish at Snow Lakes trailhead, a common day hiking route, according to a report by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
The two mistakenly turned north off of the main Snow Lakes trail, according to the report. Instead of descending to the trailhead, both climbed up and over to Earle Lake.
This section of the Enchantments is a high-elevation middle segment less traveled by day-to-day crowds.
Ryan and Jost realized they were lost by late Saturday evening around dusk, according to the report. The two decided to stay at Earle Lake, hoping to be rescued while rationing food supplies.
The hikers were reported as missing just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the report. With no sign of the hikers by late Sunday morning, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescuers (CCVSAR) headed out on the Snow Lakes trailhead.
The team talked to dozens of hikers, but most had not seen the two women, according to the report. Later Sunday night, a local couple reported they had spotted the missing hikers more than 2 miles north of the main trail system earlier in the day.
By Monday, five additional search and rescue teams headed out to join the search, according to the report. CCVSAR and Chelan County Mountain Rescue crews focused their search efforts in the Earle Lake Basin and surrounding areas.
Snohomish County’s SNOHAWK-10 helicopter also flew in to help, according to the report. The helicopter spotted Ryan and Jost at 8:22 p.m. near Earle Lake.
Rescuers airlifted both hikers out to Leavenworth, according to the report. The two were in good physical condition after spending three days with limited supplies.
Updated 7:33 p.m. Monday: LEAVENWORTH — Rescue crews are searching for The Enchantments for a pair of hikers not heard from since Saturday.
The hikers, two women from Snohomish, were attempting to complete the Enchantment Loop Trail in one day, a roughly 20-mile trek through the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, and were expected to be done Saturday evening, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A rescue crew didn’t find the pair Sunday afternoon, but there was a possible sighting of them at Earle Lake, which Reinfeld described as “far off trail.”
The high heat and altitude of the area — about 8,000 feet — prevented a helicopter search of the area on Monday, Reinfeld said. The combination lowers the density of the air and some helicopters aren’t able to generate enough lift to fly.
Four teams of rescuers were sent into The Enchantments Monday afternoon in an attempt to locate the hikers and all are prepared to stay overnight, Reinfeld said.
A fifth team may be inserted into the area by a Huey helicopter belonging to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Reinfeld said the Huey might fare better than Chelan County’s helicopter.
He added that he expects members of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office will aid in the search Tuesday.
This is the second search and rescue on the Enchantment Loop Trail in less than a week. On Thursday, a woman was airlifted from the trail after showing symptoms of heat stroke.