NCW — Chelan County PUD workers have restored power to the Lake Wenatchee area and are still working on repairs in Plain, Coles Corner and north of Manson.
Scattered outages remain.
Crews are using a snowcat in order to gain access to make repairs in Coles Corner, said Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokeswoman. Workers were close to restoring power in Plain by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
PUD workers are replacing a transmission line near Manson affecting about 35 customers on Klate Road, Seven Star Lane and Chapman Road, she said. Crews will be working through the night.
Hansen askes those who are still without power to report their outage to the PUD at 877-783-8123.
Update, Tuesday 10:33 a.m.
NCW — Crews have restored power to most people on the north shore of Lake Chelan and in Manson. Outages will continue for isolated pockets of PUD customers in the gulches surrounding Manson, said Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokeswoman.
Repairs crews are still working to restore power on the south shore of Lake Chelan, she said. Outages in Plain and Lake Wenatchee may continue throughout the day. Heavy, wet snow is making repairs challenging for PUD workers.
Hansen asks people to not call in an outage until one’s power has been off for at least 10 minutes. The snow might cause temporary outages which usually only last 2-5 minutes, she said.
-------
NCW — Chelan County PUD crews were working this morning to restore power from Plain to Lake Chelan after an overnight snowfall.
Outages also hit Peshastin, with 600 customers reported to be without power due to a line down, said Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokeswoman.
Transmission lines in the Chelan, Manson area went down, causing outages for thousands of residents early in the morning, she said. Repair crews have since fixed the transmission lines and are working on restoring remaining outages in the area.
Power substations in Plain and Lake Wenatchee were offline Tuesday morning, she said. A crew is investigating the cause for the outage.
Monday night’s heavy snowfall north of Wenatchee downed trees and snapped branches, she said. “We’ve got all hands on deck,” working to restore power, Hansen said.