Update, 4:10 p.m. Friday: The man, whose identity has not been released, has died, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Cpl. Randy Lake said the man was in his late 30s and living in Wenatchee. He and friends were floating in inner tubes, but he was not wearing a lifejacket.
The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, Lake said. The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m.
Lake said about 50 people from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Fire, Ballard Ambulance and Washington State Patrol responded.
Within about two hours Friday afternoon, four water rescue calls including this one were made to the sheriff's office, Lake said. Two were at Lake Wenatchee, and one was on the Columbia River.
Despite rising temperatures, the water is still cold, Lake said. He emphasized the importance of lifejackets.
-----------
MONITOR — Rescuers pulled a man from the Wenatchee River Friday afternoon after a rafting accident near Monitor.
A nearby rafter reportedly pulled the man to a rocky island in the river. A rescue crew then made it to the island.
The rescuers got into the raft and, performing CPR, went downriver about a half mile before meeting medical crews at a beach area just past the Sleepy Hollow Bridge.
Medical crews were continuing to perform CPR on the man as of 1:35 p.m.