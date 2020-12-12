Updated, 12:45 p.m. Saturday:
WENATCHEE — A man who died early Monday morning in a Wenatchee camper fire has been identified as 49-year-old David L. Scott.
Scott was identified with the use of a dental x-ray comparison, Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said in an email Saturday. Scott's family has been notified of his passing, Harris said.
A state forensic odontologist came to Wenatchee Saturday morning to perform a posthumous dental x-ray, which matched x-rays on file from Scott's dental exams, Harris said.
The exact cause and manner of death are listed as pending until the results of toxicology testing return. That process could take two to three weeks, Harris said.
An investigation into the fire is underway, but Wenatchee Police do not believe that there was a "criminal element" involved in the incident, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Saturday.
_____
Original story published Wednesday:
WENATCHEE — A man in his 40s and his dog were killed this week when the truck camper they were in caught fire.
The truck camper was parked on Red Apple Road east of South Miller Street when the fire began about 11:59 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee police.
The cause of the fire is unknown though authorities don’t suspect foul play. “There didn’t appear to be anything criminal at all,” Reinfeld said.
The identity of the man has not been released. Police believe they know who he is and that he was known to occasionally live in campers, Reinfeld said.
An autopsy is expected to be complete soon.