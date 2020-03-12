Updated, 10:50 p.m. Thursday:
WENATCHEE — After a month of mild weather, a late-season storm could bring gusty winds, chilly temps and moderate-to-heavy snow to North Central Washington this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Spokane released an updated snow forecast Thursday night that called for more than 2 feet of snow at Mission Ridge. Blewett Pass could see 18 to 24 inches of snowfall.
The Wenatchee Valley could see 3 to 4 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday, according to the updated forecast.
There’s a 90% chance of precipitation in Wenatchee on Friday, according to the Weather Service. With an expected high of 42 degrees and a low of 22, that could come as a mix of rain and snow.
Wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph are expected in the valley. The Columbia Basin could see gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the Weather Service.
Temperatures will continue to slide Saturday, dropping to a high of 34 degrees and a low of 18.
“The winds could result in downed tree branches Friday night into Saturday as well as wind chills in the single digits below zero by Saturday morning,” read part of a winter storm watch issued Wednesday.