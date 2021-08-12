Updated, 9:30 a.m. Thursday
ARDENVOIR — The Moe Canyon Fire northwest of Entiat is 100% contained.
Lighting on Aug. 3 sparked the fire near Ardenvoir and it grew to 161 acres. The fire burned timber and grass. No homes were damaged.
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
ARDENVOIR — Incident management officials are expecting to give command of a northwest of Entiat back to local crews Tuesday.
The Moe Canyon Fire, which started Aug. 3 after a lightning strike near Ardenvoir, has burned 161 acres and is 85% contained, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire was previously estimated at 250 acres.
“Crews are kind of tidying up today,” said spokeswoman Nancy Jones on Monday. She added that firefighters are mopping up and removing equipment from the fireline.
The management team will transfer command to local firefighters by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the team said Tuesday morning in a news release.
Planes and helicopters fighting the fire Friday were temporarily grounded after a drone was seen flying near a helicopter.
A witness saw the drone land in Douglas County but its operator was not found, Jones said.
Drone pilots who interfere with wildfire suppression, or law enforcement and emergency responses, may be fined up to $20,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration.
All evacuation levels associated with the fire were removed at 7 p.m. Sunday.
8:10 p.m. Saturday
ARDENVOIR — After what officials described as "unexpected" success Saturday, the Moe Canyon is 50% contained.
Favorable weather conditions and controlled burns helped firefighters increase containment of 250-acre fire near Ardenvoir, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said Saturday evening in a news release.
Crews torched unburned vegetation on the northern, south, southeastern and eastern edges of the fire to help improve containment, the release said.
Firefighters on Sunday will continue to work to improve containment and begin mopping up areas.
1:10 p.m. Saturday
ARDENVOIR — Moe Canyon Fire managers are planning a community meeting for Ardenvoir residents.
The meeting will be hosted at 5 p.m. Sunday at Cooper’s General Store & Cafe at 8855 Entiat River Road, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said Saturday morning in a news release.
The fire is estimated at 250 acres and 5% contained. It began Tuesday evening during a thunderstorm.
Fire on Friday spotted across the northern containment line and pushed northeast, the release said. Crews built a new containment line to stop further spread. Officials corrected information relayed to The World on Friday and clarified that winds pushed the fire northeast.
On Saturday, crews are continuing to focus on the northern perimeter and prepare for burnout operations — controlled burns meant to limit unchecked growth — on Sunday, the release said.
7:20 p.m. Friday
ARDENVOIR — Aerial efforts on the Moe Canyon Fire were temporarily suspended Friday due to a drone flying in the area.
Seven aircraft were grounded about noon when the drone was seen flying near helicopters dumping water on the fire, according to a news release Friday evening from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Flights resumed by 1:30 p.m. at the latest, said fire spokeswoman Nancy Jones.
The lightning-caused fire near Ardenvoir was one of many small fires that began Tuesday evening during a thunderstorm. It’s burned 250 acres and is considered 5% contained. No structures have been destroyed.
Crews on Friday worked to build a fire line on the blaze’s northern perimeter while hand crews and dozers improved a perimeter on the northeastern edge, the release said. Hose was laid on the western perimeter.
Jones said conditions were windy Friday and that the fire was pushing to the northwest.
“It posed some significant challenges earlier this evening,” Jones said. “It’s trying to make a run to the northwest.”
There are no homes under urgent evacuation orders but some homes east of the fire were issued Level 1 notices — be aware. This includes homes south of Entiat River Road from and including Roaring Creek Road north to milepost 9.5 and includes Sunshine Lane, and homes on the north side of Entiat River Road between Roaring Creek Road and Sunshine Lane, excluding Crum Canyon.
8:40 a.m. Friday
ARDENVOIR — Crews are working to create a containment line around a roughly 70-acre wildfire near Ardenvoir, one of many fires that started in North Central Washington after Tuesday’s lightning storm.
A report first came in about the Moe Canyon Fire, located 2 miles south of Ardenvoir, at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Ryan Rodruck, state Department of Natural Resources Eastern Washington communication manager.
Residents in the area should be seeing a lot of aircraft flying over to fight the fire Thursday morning, he said. It is burning in really steep terrain.
A type-3 incident management team will be leading containment efforts, he said. The fire did not spread very much overnight, but crews are going to keep a close eye on weather conditions.
Rodruck said the fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for North Central Washington in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert warns of dry, windy conditions with the possibility of more lightning.