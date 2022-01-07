Updated, 9 a.m. Friday
WENATCHEE — It's official: Wenatchee set a new record for snowfall in 24 hours.
Snow accumulation from Wednesday to Thursday reached 23.3 inches, smashing the previous record of 16.5 inches set in 1971, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Both measurements were recorded at the Wenatchee Water Plant.
The previous record was set Dec. 9, 1971 when the weather service recorded 16.5 to 18 inches in Wenatchee, Nisbet said.
Not to be outdone, Leavenworth may also see its records broken. Nisbet said the weather service received reports of 22.5 inches, 31 inches and 33 inches in the upper valley.
Leavenworth twice recorded 28 inches of snowfall in one day on Nov. 22, 1961 and Dec. 27, 1965.
Plain is also in view of a new record with reports of 24 and 31 inches. Like Leavenworth, Plain’s long-standing record was matched twice: the small town outside Lake Wenatchee recorded 28 inches of snow on Jan. 23, 1946 and Jan. 19, 1967.
Elsewhere in North Central Washington, Cashmere reported 24 inches and Waterville reported 20, Nisbet said.
The deep snow exceeded late forecasts Wednesday when meteorologists began to warn local authorities that new snow could surpass December 1996 levels: 10 inches in 24 hours.
The winter of 1996 hammered Washington with snow and brought more than 50 inches of snow to Wenatchee before Dec. 31. The heavy snowfall infamously caused roofs to collapse across the state.
With a mix of freezing rain and snow in the forecast, Chelan County Building Official Chris Young offered advice to residents.
He said that roofs with pitch greater than 3/12 — or 14 degrees — should shed the snow naturally but anything less is considered flat and occupants should clear the roof before thaw or freeze.
This particularly applies to commercial buildings where roof drains have not been maintained, he said Thursday in an email. He said that flat roofs that retain water, like melting snow, and don’t drain adequately are vulnerable as well. He said one cubic foot of water weighs 62 pounds.
“Obviously structures in the (high) elevations have greater snow loads but should have been designed [to] accommodate the heavier loads,” Young said. “We don’t recommend getting on steep roofs to clear snow and ... pitched roofs tend to take care of snow loads themselves.”
On a related note, first responders on Thursday were called to Orondo to help a resident who became stuck on a roof while attempting to clear snow, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 4.
The man fell and injured his back about 2:15 p.m. and required the aid of firefighters. He was transported to Central Washington Hospital at 4 p.m.