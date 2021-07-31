EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police responded to a report of a physical fight which was upgraded to a possible assault with a weapon in the 200 block of Pace Drive near Costco at 4:23 p.m. Friday.
Several surrounding agencies — Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department and Washington State Patrol — responded to a call for assistance.
The incident started as a fight between two roommates and one of their sons, according to the press release.
A 27-year old East Wenatchee man reported he was being assaulted by the other two and stated that at one point he was being choked to the point of losing consciousness. He displayed a legally owned firearm in an attempt to stop the assault but a fight for the weapon broke out.
One shot was fired which struck the side of a mobile home, according to a East Wenatchee Police Department press release.
One subject fled the scene and has not been contacted. A 60-year old East Wenatchee resident was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for assault in the second degree domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing but there is no public safety concern at this time, according to the press release.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World Staff Writer
EAST WENATCHEE — Police are responding to a gunshot at a mobile home park near Costco in East Wenatchee.
A shot was fired during a domestic situation and officers are still investigating, said Assistant Chief Erik Hampton with the East Wenatchee Police Department at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
It's not yet clear whether anyone was shot.
The incident was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on the 200 block of South Pace Drive.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.