Updated, 9:30 a.m. Friday:
WATERVILLE — One person is unaccounted for after a two-alarm structure fire consumed a building in Waterville Thursday night.
"During the course of the fire containment, deputies learned one of the subjects reported to be at the location, prior to the start of the fire, is currently unaccounted for," according to a Friday morning press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's office detectives are working with the Douglas County Fire Marshal to investigate the fire, according to the release.
Highway 2 remains closed in the area due to the compromised integrity of the building. A detour through Waterville has been established, according to the release.
The building, Kopey's Garage, is located at 116 West Locust St., according to Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol.
The fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday. The building once housed an auto dealership, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
Fire crews from at least five fire departments in Douglas and Chelan counties responded to the scene, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Waterville Ambulance and Ballard Ambulance.
The building was constructed in 1900 and is owned by Waterville residents Ray and Judith Kope, according to the Douglas County Assessor's website.
World reporter Reilly Kneedler contributed to this article.
Video of Structure fire at 1116 Locust St in Waterville. (Courtesy if Trooper Weber). pic.twitter.com/N2xQHiKXm0— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 17, 2020