ORONDO — A 30-year-old man died Thursday on Highway 97 north of Orondo after his ATV struck a pickup hauling a livestock trailer.
José Villanueva Manriquez of Orondo was riding a Honda TRX250 eastbound on a dirt road when it attempted to turn south onto the highway, lost control and collided with the northbound trailer, according to Washington State Patrol.
Villanueva died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, State Patrol said.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, Jess Darwood, 36, of Carlton and passenger Steven Darwood, 66, of Carlton were not injured. Both wore seatbelts.
The collision occurred about 1:41 p.m. at milepost 220, roughly seven miles north of Orondo.
______
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday:
ORONDO — Highway 97 has been reopened at milepost 220 following a fatal collision.
______
Motorists are advised to use Highway 97/A in Chelan County. The highway has been closed intermittently this week due to a construction project, but work was wrapped up at 3 p.m. to provide an alternate route. Closures will resume on Highway 97/A at 8:15 a.m. Friday.