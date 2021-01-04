Updated, 11:20 a.m. Monday:
ORONDO — Pine Canyon in Highway 2 between Orondo and Waterville was reopened following a collision, the Washington State Patrol reported at 11:18 a.m. Monday.
ORONDO — Highway 2 is closed in Pine Canyon due to an injury collision.
Both lanes of the highway are closed near milepost 145 between Orondo and Waterville, the Washington State Patrol reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, such as Badger Mountain Road or McNeil Canyon Road.