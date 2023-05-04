Temperatures in Wenatchee have been warmer than normal since last week. On Monday, for example, the temperature ranged from 53 to 85 degrees. The record max for this date was set in 1931 at 88 degrees.
Chelan County Public Works crews also repaired shoulder damage to the road caused by the water, the county said in a news release.
South Lakeshore Road after milepost 16 will remain signed for local traffic only through the weekend because of expected rain Thursday evening and overnight, the release said.
Crews will be back out in the morning to assess the rain and snowmelt impacts to the Shady Pass basin.
People living near the creek or river should be prepared for potentially high waters over the weekend, know their evacuation routes and have supplies on hand if water blocks those routes, according to the news release. Motorists were advised by the county to never drive in water that is covering a roadway.
The road was impassable as of late Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for several cities including Chelan, Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat and Manson.
"Very warm temperatures will continue the snow melt and runoff into area rivers and streams. River rises and increased flows will continue through the week," according to the weather service's flood watch notice.
The flood notice also said that any areas with rivers, creeks and small streams will rise due to "melting snow from the unseasonably warm weather and heavy rain on snowmelt," which is expected to "exasperate runoff."
