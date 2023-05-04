Water runoff closure 5/4/2023

Parts of South Lakeshore Road, Hale Road and Shady Pass road are closed to the public due to water runoff from nearby creek. The closures are indicated in red.

LAKE CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road is open to local traffic after crews removed a log jam at Twentyfive Mile Creek that caused water to back into a channel.

Chelan County Public Works crews also repaired shoulder damage to the road caused by the water, the county said in a news release. 

Warm temperatures

Temperatures in Wenatchee have been warmer than normal since last week. On Monday, for example, the temperature ranged from 53 to 85 degrees. The record max for this date was set in 1931 at 88 degrees.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

