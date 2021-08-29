Updated Monday, 8:21 a.m.
WENATCHEE — Residents near the Rooster Comb Fire south of Wenatchee are being allowed back into their homes as evacuation orders drop to Level 2 — be prepared.
The fire, which was initially reported late afternoon Sunday on the 2300 block of Methow Street, has grown to 230 acres and is 10% contained as of Monday morning, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
A Type-3 incident management team arrived in Wenatchee overnight and is taking over command of the fire, she said. Fire growth Sunday night was minimal.
Crews are continuing work on securing the fire line and will use air support as needed, McKellar said.
-----
Updated Sunday, 8:47 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Firefighters on Sunday night continued to protect homes threatened by the South Wenatchee brush fire as well as create a containment line.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Level 3 evacuation notices are still in effect as of 8:50 p.m.
-----
Updated Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
The brush fire has expanded from Methow Street up toward Saddle Rock. The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center estimates its size to be 220 acres.
Onlookers gathered along South Miller Street Sunday afternoon, watching planes drop water and fire retardant over the fire.
About 300 structures are located inside the Level 3 evacuation area as of 6:55 p.m. Sunday, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Crews are trying to stop the fire from growing into Pitcher Canyon, she said.
The Chelan County Fire District is asking for additional state firefighting resources.
-----
Updated Sunday, 5:51 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Chelan County fire crews are responding to a brush fire threatening structures along Methow Street.
Level 3 evacuation areas — get out now — include those living along Pitcher Canyon Road, Saddle Rock Loop and the south end of Methow Street up to Crawford Avenue, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
The fire was first reported to be moving into the canyon at 4:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of Methow Street, she said. One viewer reported the fire to be about 500 feet from houses.
Chelan Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett said the three-alarm fire is wind driven, burning grass and sage on a steep slope. Aircraft are working the fire. The fire was estimated at least 75 acres at 6:30 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
Nearby Chelan and Douglas county fire districts are assisting with firefighting efforts.
The Washington State Patrol has set up a roadblock at the intersection of Squilchuck Road and Methow Street.
Updates will be added to this developing story