Updated, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
WENATCHEE — Crews are nearing completion of work to contain the Rooster Comb Fire.
The fire, once estimated at 230 acres of Wenatchee foothills, is now believed to have only burned 88 acres after an infrared measurement of the area, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman with Chelan County Fire District 1. By 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, it was 80% contained.
Roads and trails near the fire are set to be reopened when evacuation levels lift at 1 p.m., when the fire is expected to reach full containment, McKellar said.
Crews that responded to the fire from non-local agencies are expected to leave the fire Tuesday afternoon after a transfer of command to District 1, she said.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured. No air support was needed Monday after a heavy response from aircraft Sunday, she said.
All areas previously under Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — are now under Level 1 — be aware.
The fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Methow Street.
Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb said the fire started along the roadway.
The cause is “probably going to be clear cut,” Plumb said, but he declined to say what he believes sparked the blaze until after an investigator with the state Department of Natural Resources examines the site Tuesday.
He added that fire conditions are still ripe for ignitions.
“Things are still really dry here and it’s still pretty easy to start a fire here,” Plumb said.
Much of what burned belongs to Lovitt Mining Company, a longtime gold mining operation that recently has done work to repair roads that wind up its property in the foothills.
“That road acted as a natural firebreak,” said Conrad Crane, with Lovitt Mining. “They were able to get their trucks all the way on top of that hill by going through the Lovitt Mining land.”
Crane toured the blackened property Monday and speculated that the roads may have been inaccessible if not for the new repairs.
Contractors working for Lovitt had an excavator and a dozer on site when the burn swarmed through.
“Fortunately, there was no damage to that equipment,” Crane said. “The firefighters took notice of that once notified that the equipment was there and made sure that they kept the fires down around that area, so we suffered no equipment damage.”
Helicopters dropped water on and around the equipment, too, he said, adding Lovitt is appreciative of the work done by firefighters.
— Pete O'Cain, World staff writer
Monday, 8:21 a.m.
WENATCHEE — Residents near the Rooster Comb Fire south of Wenatchee are being allowed back into their homes as evacuation orders drop to Level 2 — be prepared.
The fire, which was initially reported late afternoon Sunday on the 2300 block of Methow Street, has grown to 230 acres and is 10% contained as of Monday morning, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
A Type-3 incident management team arrived in Wenatchee overnight and is taking over command of the fire, she said. Fire growth Sunday night was minimal.
Crews are continuing work on securing the fire line and will use air support as needed, McKellar said.
-----
Updated Sunday, 8:47 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Firefighters on Sunday night continued to protect homes threatened by the South Wenatchee brush fire as well as create a containment line.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Level 3 evacuation notices are still in effect as of 8:50 p.m.
-----
Updated Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
The brush fire has expanded from Methow Street up toward Saddle Rock. The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center estimates its size to be 220 acres.
Onlookers gathered along South Miller Street Sunday afternoon, watching planes drop water and fire retardant over the fire.
About 300 structures are located inside the Level 3 evacuation area as of 6:55 p.m. Sunday, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Crews are trying to stop the fire from growing into Pitcher Canyon, she said.
The Chelan County Fire District is asking for additional state firefighting resources.
-----
Updated Sunday, 5:51 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Chelan County fire crews are responding to a brush fire threatening structures along Methow Street.
Level 3 evacuation areas — get out now — include those living along Pitcher Canyon Road, Saddle Rock Loop and the south end of Methow Street up to Crawford Avenue, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
The fire was first reported to be moving into the canyon at 4:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of Methow Street, she said. One viewer reported the fire to be about 500 feet from houses.
Chelan Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett said the three-alarm fire is wind driven, burning grass and sage on a steep slope. Aircraft are working the fire. The fire was estimated at least 75 acres at 6:30 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
Nearby Chelan and Douglas county fire districts are assisting with firefighting efforts.
The Washington State Patrol has set up a roadblock at the intersection of Squilchuck Road and Methow Street.
Updates will be added to this developing story