Update: Monday, 3:05 p.m.
Stevens and Snoqualmie passes have both reopened.
Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive on Stevens Pass. Road conditions include compact snow, slush and ice as of 2:49 p.m., according to a Washington State Department of Transportation report.
Snoqualmie Pass has no restrictions and a clear road.
------
Update: Monday, 11:21 a.m.
Snoqualmie pass is set to reopen at noon, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation report.
Snow removal crews will reassess at 2 p.m. when to re-open Stevens Pass.
------
STEVENS PASS — Stevens and Snoqualmie passes have been closed since Sunday evening due to heavy rain causing avalanche conditions. Several natural slides have come down on Highway 2 over Stevens Pass since the closure.
The pass was still closed as of 8:27 a.m. today between milepost 58 by Scenic and milepost 64.5 at the summit. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening.
The avalanches have caused cleanup to take longer than usual for snow removal crews, according to WSDOT.OT.