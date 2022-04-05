Purchase Access

Update, 9:35 a.m. Tuesday

ORONDO — A 57-year-old Spokane man died Monday after the semi truck he was driving rolled in McNeil Canyon.

The semi truck driven by Daniel F. Heberer was headed down McNeil Canyon Road about 11:35 a.m. when it entered a corner too fast and failed to negotiate the turn, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck and trailer came to rest upside down near milepost 2. A 911 caller reported that the vehicle’s brakes were on fire, the news release said.

The trailer was carrying fertilizer, according to Kay McKellar, spokesman for Douglas County Fire District 4.

1:15 p.m. MondayORONDO — Firefighters are working to extricate an occupant from a rolled semi truck near the Beebe Bridge.

The truck and trailer lost control about 11:35 a.m. Monday on McNeil Canyon Road near Highway 97, rolled and came to rest upside down, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 4.

At 12:45 p.m., firefighters were working to extricate an occupant from the truck, McKellar said. She did not know the occupant’s condition.

The trailer was carrying fertilizer and the truck was leaking diesel.



Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

