ORONDO — A 57-year-old Spokane man died Monday after the semi truck he was driving rolled in McNeil Canyon.
The semi truck driven by Daniel F. Heberer was headed down McNeil Canyon Road about 11:35 a.m. when it entered a corner too fast and failed to negotiate the turn, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck and trailer came to rest upside down near milepost 2. A 911 caller reported that the vehicle’s brakes were on fire, the news release said.
The trailer was carrying fertilizer, according to Kay McKellar, spokesman for Douglas County Fire District 4.
