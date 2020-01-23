Snowslide.jpg

A snowslide was reported at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 2.

 Provided photo/WSDOT

Updated, 3:40 p.m. Thursday:

STEVENS PASS — After a short closure, Stevens Pass is reopened at milepost 63.

The highway was closed in both directions after snow slid onto the roadway about 2:50 p.m.

--------

STEVENS PASS — A snowslide is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 2.

The slide was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday near milepost 63 in Skagit County, roughly 1.5 miles west of Chelan County.

Crews are en route to clear the roadway, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain