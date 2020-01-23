Updated, 3:40 p.m. Thursday:
STEVENS PASS — After a short closure, Stevens Pass is reopened at milepost 63.
The highway was closed in both directions after snow slid onto the roadway about 2:50 p.m.
STEVENS PASS — A snowslide is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 2.
The slide was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday near milepost 63 in Skagit County, roughly 1.5 miles west of Chelan County.
Crews are en route to clear the roadway, according to the state Department of Transportation.