Updated, 8 a.m. Monday:
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a hazardous weather outlook for North Central Washington which warned that "very windy conditions" could develop Wednesday.
Winds are forecasted to blow between 13 and 23 mph with gusts of 34 mph on Wednesday evening. They could have the potential to cause tree damage, power outages and interfere with pre-holiday travel, according to the hazardous weather outlook.
There's a 30% chance of snow Wednesday with accumulation of less than half an inch expected. Tuesday has a 50% chance of snow with accumulation of less than an inch.
The forecast clears up on Thursday, which is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 34, according to the Weather Service.
————
WENATCHEE — Thanksgiving week will see “significantly colder” temperatures, but no guarantee of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature on turkey day is forecasted to reach a high of just 31 degrees and a low in the teens, meteorologist Jon Fox of the Weather Service in Spokane said Friday. The rest of the week will also be in that range.
“By early next week, our confidence is quite high that we’re going to enter into a colder period,” he said.
That’s about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, Fox said.
But when it comes to precipitation, all bets are off. Last week, weather models indicated that a large system could bring several inches of snow to North Central Washington. Now that system has shifted south toward California.
“That’s not to say we won’t see little disturbances move through the area and produce some snow,” Fox said.
An early flurry could hit as soon as this weekend, he said. Mountain passes in the Cascades are expected to be hit the hardest, with several inches possible on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Patches of snow could still fall through the rest of the week, but they’ll likely be isolated, Fox said.