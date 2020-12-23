Updated, 10:30 a.m. Thursday:
WENATCHEE — The suspect in a Wednesday afternoon homicide is being treated at Central Washington Hospital for injuries sustained during a possible gunfight, police say.
A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after shots were reported about 3 p.m. on the 600 block of Idaho Street, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. Authorities are waiting for the next of kin to be notified before releasing his identity.
The suspect, a male, left the scene to seek treatment at the hospital and will be booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center once he’s discharged from the hospital, Reinfeld said. He declined to comment on the suspect's injuries or potential charges.
The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, but there appears to have been a gunfight inside an apartment, he said.
As for why the shooting took place, police aren’t sure yet.
“We have some idea why but it doesn’t make a lot of good sense right now,” Reinfeld said. He’s not certain the suspect and the victim knew each other.
“It’s not as clear cut as we would like it,” Reinfeld said.
The shooting is the neighborhood’s third incident related to gunfire in less than six months. In July, one man was injured in a gang-related car-to-car shooting in the area of Idaho and Douglas streets. And on Dec. 2 a 41-year-old man was arrested after firing shots in his apartment, also on the 600 block of Idaho Street.
Reinfeld called the shootings “extremely unusual,” but coincidental, and that, based on the people involved, the Wednesday shooting is unrelated to the previous incidents.
“None of the three of them appear to intersect at all,” Reinfeld said.
-----
WENATCHEE — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide in Wenatchee.
A man whose identity hasn’t been released died Wednesday after he was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Delaware, King and Idaho streets, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Police have not arrested a suspect, but have identified multiple witnesses, Reinfeld said. He added they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.
Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.