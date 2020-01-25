Update, 3:25 p.m. Sunday: The suspected impaired driver involved in Saturday's crash has been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Rosaslino of Orondo.
Rosalino was listed in stable condition Sunday at Central Washington Hospital. He will be arrested upon release, said Trooper John Bryant with State Patrol.
According to a State Patrol press memo, Rosaslino was driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when his 1996 Honda Accord hit a 2000 Honda Odyssey head-on. The Odyssey's driver, 35-year-old Jamie Clark of Deer Park, had swerved to try to avoid the crash.
Clark and her passenger, an unidentified juvenile, were also taken to CWH, the memo says. Clark was not at the hospital as of Sunday.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the memo. The crash remains under investigation.
----------
Update: The roadway has reopened.
----------
ORONDO — Highway 97 is blocked off near milepost 219 after a sedan crossed the centerline and crashed into a minivan, State Patrol said.
All vehicle occupants have been taken to Central Washington Hospital, Trooper John Bryant said. He wasn't sure how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.
Bryant said the sedan's driver is believed to have been impaired. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. near Daroga State Park.