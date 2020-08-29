Updated, 10:25 a.m. Saturday:
LEAVENWORTH — Three people were killed Friday evening in a collision on Blewett Pass.
A 2005 Toyota Sequoia attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming 1997 Chevy S, according to a news release from the State Patrol. The two vehicles then struck a third.
The Chevy's driver, 19-year-old Majelia Deglado and passenger, 61-year-old Fermin Delgado, both of Seattle, were killed in the collision, according to the release. In an initial release Saturday morning, the State Patrol had the driver and passenger roles flipped. It corrected that in a later release.
An 11-year-old boy riding in the Toyota Sequoia was also killed, according to the release. His name is being withheld.
Authorities have notified all three persons' next of kin.
The driver of the Toyota Sequoia, 43-year-old Marjorie Acevedo of Yakima, is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol said. Authorities obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample for testing, he said.
Bryant said she's expected to be arrested on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide.
Acevedo was extricated from her vehicle about 8 p.m. Friday. She was transported first to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, he said.
The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured, according to the State Patrol release.
The crash occurred at milepost 170 on Highway 97 around 7 p.m. The highway was closed in both directions from milepost 149 to 178 until around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.