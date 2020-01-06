Updated, 3:30 p.m. Monday:
ENTIAT — Authorities identified those involved in a collision Monday on Highway 97/A outside Entiat.
A Ford Explorer driven by Kristie Ramsvig, 66, of Manson was southbound when it lost control at milepost 219, two miles north of Entiat, and collided with a northbound patrol car driven by Deputy Nigel Hunter, according to Washington State Patrol.
Ramsvig and two 14-year-old girls were transported to Central Washington Hospital. Their condition was not immediately available sheriff's office described their injuries as potentially serious.
Hunter, Ramsvig and the girls were wearing seat belts.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while authorities investigated the collision.
ENTIAT — Authorities are responding to separate collisions on Chelan County highways.
A two-car collision on Highway 97/A two miles north of Entiat was reported on Twitter at 8:05 a.m. by Washington State Patrol. The collision initially blocked both lanes of the highway, but alternate routes were open at 8:31.
State Patrol, state Department of Transportation and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
Another collision was reported at 8 a.m. north of Wells Dam on Highway 97 south of Pateros. State Patrol, the state Department of Transportation and medical personnel are on scene.