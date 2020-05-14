Updated, 11:20 a.m. Friday:CASHMERE — A Leavenworth woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and two Bellevue residents were hospitalized following a collision Thursday on Highway 2/97 in Cashmere.
According to Washington State Patrol, a blue Dodge Dakota driven by Kim Douglas, 60, was westbound on the highway at 4:18 p.m. when it crossed the center line at milepost 113 and collided with a Ford Edge and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
The highway was partially blocked for three hours.
Douglas was airlifted to Harborview in Seattle. Her condition was not available Friday. The driver of the Ford, Robert Edgerton, 60, and his passenger, Germain Edgerton, 55, were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The Edgertons were treated and released.
The driver of the Tahoe, Charity Berglin of Cashmere, was not injured.
Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.