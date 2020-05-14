Updated, 10 p.m. Thursday:
CASHMERE — A Leavenworth woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and two Bellevue residents were hospitalized following a collision Thursday in Cashmere.
According to Washington State Patrol, a blue Dodge Dakota driven by Kim Douglas, 60, was westbound on Highway 2 at 4:18 p.m. when it cross it crossed the center line at milepost 113 and collided with a Ford Edge and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
All three vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane. The roadway was partially blocked for three hours.
Douglas was airlifted to Harborview in Seattle. Her condition was not immediately available. Driver of the Ford, Robert Edgerton, 60, and his passenger, Germain Edgerton, 55, were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Their conditions were not immediately available.
The driver of the Tahoe, Charity Berglin of Cashmere, was not injured.
All four involved were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
-------
CASHMERE — Highway 2 has been partially reopened east of Cashmere.
Traffic is moving in one lane in each direction, according to the state Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays.
---------
CASHMERE — The eastbound lane of Highway 2 outside Cashmere is closed due to a three-vehicle collision.
The collision was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at milepost 113, one mile east of Cashmere, according to the state Department of Transportation.
There are no detours and there is no estimated time of reopening.