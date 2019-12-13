Update, 2:30 p.m. Friday:
QUINCY — A tour bus driver was killed after the bus crashed with a Quincy school bus and and a Jeep-type vehicle Friday morning on White Trail Road, authorities said.
Next-of-kin has been notified, said Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman, but his identity is being withheld until Saturday so other loved ones can be informed.
Foreman said the school bus driver and all 26 students on board were taken to the Quincy Valley Medical Center, and all were either not injured or sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Students range from 5-15 years old and have all been reunited with their parents.
The tour bus contained 39 passengers and a tour guide in addition to the driver, Foreman said. No one sustained life-threatening injuries, and those who were injured were also taken to the hospital.
Foreman said the third driver also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The names of that driver and the school bus driver have not yet been released, and the juveniles’ names will not be.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m., Foreman said, and the cause is under investigation.
Those responding included: the sheriff’s office, Quincy School District, Quincy Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Transportation, Grant County Public Works, Grant County fire districts 3 and 5, Grant County Emergency Management, MACC Dispatch, Protection One Ambulance, and chaplains from Faith Community Church, Grant County Fire District 3 and the Quincy Police Department.
“Additionally, Quincy Valley Medical Center mobilized their disaster response protocol and had triple staffing on-hand in order to handle the amount of patients,” Foreman said. “That protocol is the result of a great deal of planning and preparation within the hospital and with local partners.”
The Quincy Public Market, Pink Oven Bakery, East Wenatchee Olive Garden and other businesses and community members provided meals for the hospital patients.
-----------------
