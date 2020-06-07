Updated, 9:23 p.m. Sunday:
ORONDO — Two men died Sunday after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Orondo.
The collision occurred about four miles north of Orondo at 1:13 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Luis E. Florespinzon, 29, of Mexico City, and Luis g. Leveronrodriguez, 31, of Seattle — who were in the same vehicle — died in the crash, according to the release.
Florespinzon was wearing a seatbelt, but Leveronrodriguez was not wearing one, according to the news release. Twelve people were injured.
Florespinzon was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van southbound, when the van crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Ford F150 on the driver side, according to the news release. It is not known why the van crossed the centerline.
The Ford F150 was pulling a utility camp trailer and, when struck, the truck rolled and the utility trailer detached, according to the news release.
The Ford F150 then collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra pulling a boat trailer with a 20-foot long boat. As a result of the collision, the boat detached from the trailer.
There were nine people in total in the Chevrolet Astro van, including the two deceased, according to the news release. Of the nine, only two were wearing seatbelts.
There were two people in the Ford F150 truck and three people in the GMC Sierra, all of them were wearing seatbelts, according to the news release.
Everyone was transported to Central Washington Hospital, according to the news release.
The cause of the crash was traveling over the centerline, according to the news release.
The highway is now fully back open. The Douglas County PUD was working Sunday afternoon to replace a utility pole damaged by the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.