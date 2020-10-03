Updated, 8:45 a.m. Saturday:
ORONDO — Two motorcyclists were ejected off their bike and later hospitalized after crashing into a vehicle on Highway 97/2 near Orondo on Friday.
Gary Spence, 72, and Roberta Harris, 71, both of Cashmere, were traveling southbound on their 1985 Honda motorcycle when they encountered a stationary Chevy Cobalt attempting to make a left turn at milepost 113, according to a Saturday news release from the State Patrol.
The motorcycle struck the back of the vehicle, ejecting both riders. Both were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Spence by ambulance and Harris by a medical helicopter, according to the release. Only Harris was wearing a helmet, according to the release.
The four occupants of the Chevy Cobalt, who were all from Tonasket, were uninjured.
Highway 2/97 was closed for a period Friday and reopened about 6:50 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.