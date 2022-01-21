Updated, 5:50 p.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on collision outside East Wenatchee.
A westbound 2017 Ford Focus driven by Jaime E. Ramirez Pacheco collided with an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Bonneville driven by a 17-year-old boy about 10:21 a.m. on Highway 28, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.
The boy’s name was not released.
The Ford crossed the centerline and then struck the Pontiac at milepost 2, located about a mile west of Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, the release said.
Ramirez, a Wenatchee resident, and the boy, an East Wenatchee resident, were transported to Central Washington Hospital. Trooper John Bryant described their injuries as serious.
Investigators suspect alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.
The highway remained closed until 1:30 p.m. to allow the State Patrol to investigate.
Travel between East Wenatchee and Quincy was further complicated when a box truck rolled over six miles west of Quincy at 10:29 a.m. That incident partially blocked the westbound lane of Highway 28, Bryant said.
This is at least the third serious collision in less than two weeks on Highway 28 between East Wenatchee and Quincy.
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman was fatally struck by a box truck Jan. 13 near Palisades when she exited her vehicle to help remove a deer from the roadway. And on Jan. 18, a 42-year-old Quincy man died after overcorrecting to avoid stopped traffic outside Quincy.
1:35 p.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — Highway 28 was reopened at 1:30 p.m. following a two-car collision at milepost 2 east of East Wenatchee.
12:25 p.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — At least one person suffered a serious injury Friday in a head-on collision outside East Wenatchee.
A 2017 Ford Focus and 2002 Pontiac Bonneville collided about 10:21 a.m. on Highway 28 at milepost 2, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. Milepost 2 is about a mile west of Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park.
Complete details of the crash were not available late Friday morning, but Bryant said one of the drivers is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two people were transported to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries.
Because the State Patrol is investigating the collision for a possible crime, the highway could be closed for an extended amount of time.
Travel between East Wenatchee and Quincy could see significant delays: at 10:29 a.m., a box truck rolled over six miles west of Quincy, partially blocking the westbound lane of Highway 28, Bryant said.
11 a.m. Friday
EAST WENATCHEE — A collision has closed Highway 28 two miles east of the George Sellar Bridge in East Wenatchee.
The collision was reported about 10:23 a.m. Friday. There is no estimated time of reopen, according to the state Department of Transportation. Detours are available via local roads.