Update, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: State Patrol identified the woman as Freda A. Sallee.
A new press memo from State Patrol now says Sallee died at the Twisp Municipal Airport.
The man, Larry W. Pesacreta, was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic, according to State Patrol.
TWISP — A woman was killed and a man injured after their motorcycle hit a deer Friday evening on Highway 20.
The woman, 77, of Rainier, died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The man, 69, also of Rainier, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital.
State Patrol hasn’t released the woman’s name pending notification of family, and The Wenatchee World is withholding the man’s name to avoid identifying the woman.
They were heading east about 7:45 p.m. near milepost 206 when the deer entered the road and the motorcycle struck it, according to the memo. The motorcycle went off the westbound side of the road, into a field and through a barb wire fence.
The motorcycle apparently rolled at one point, the memo said. Both the man, who was driving, and the woman were wearing helmets.