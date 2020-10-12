Update, 10:24 a.m. Monday: PUD crews have restored power to outages on McKittrick Street in Wenatchee and are finishing up repairs in Malaga.
Pole fires caused most of the outages, said Chelan County PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen. Those fires generally start when heavy rain comes after a long stretch of dry, hot weather. The water mixes with debris, causing electrical issues and pole fires.
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD crews are working to restore power to roughly 400 customers in North Wenatchee and Malaga this morning.
Repair crews headed out Monday morning to fix outages near McKittrick Street in Wenatchee, according to a PUD news release. Customers should have their power back up by 10 a.m.
PUD crews are also working to restore 12 outages in Malaga, according to the release. Workers have already restored power to roughly 300 Sunnyslope customers affected by the Monday morning outages.